Revelan posible causa de constantes lesiones de Yerry Mina

Danny Donachie on Yerry Mina's injury issues



"He's naturally this powerful guy. Over the years I've seen alot of players like that and it seems like their body is so powerful, it's difficult to have that sustainability to play"



Full Ep 🔗 https://t.co/ykNYdU1z8a