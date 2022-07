L. Díaz sufrió: gol anulado, penalti no sancionado y casi lo lesionan

Jurgen Klopp fighting with refree in the final minutes 90+3 for penalty but he did not give luiz diaz a penalty

is this is a penalty or not????

comment below#Klopp #LiverpoolFC #Liverpool #Salah #Diaz #fIRMINO #Sesko

match ends it's 1-0

Liverpool vs FC Red Bull Salzburg pic.twitter.com/fOOR0mdufk