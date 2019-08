El dato que consolida a Yerry Mina en Everton: ¡ocho partidos en cero!

Yerry Mina has played 8 games since the end of last season & conceded 0 goals.



Colombia 2-0 Argentina

Colombia 1-0 Qatar

Colombia 1-0 Paraguay

Colombia 0-0 Chile

Everton 0-0 Wigan

Everton 0-0 Werder Bremen

Everton 0-0 Crystal Palace

Everton 1-0 Watford

… https://t.co/3HEXzw1Ipb pic.twitter.com/wqkxA9CG67