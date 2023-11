Madre feliz: comparan a Ximena Restrepo con su hija, medallista de oro

Like mother, like daughter. ❤️



Ximena Restrepo 🇨🇴 won a bronze medal in the 400m event at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games. 🥉



Yesterday, her daughter Martina Weil became Pan American champion in the same event at #Santiago2023.🥇🇨🇱#RoadToParis2024 | @TeamChile_COCH |… pic.twitter.com/VlSTsPksZk