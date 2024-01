Equipo de la liga española cerca de fichar al colombiano Mateo Mejía

🔴⚪️🇨🇴 Excl: Sevilla agree deal to sign Mateo Mejia from Manchester United on permanent transfer. Documents to be signed next week.



2003 born striker will leave the club on free permanent deal as contract was due to expire in June.#MUFC will have 25% sell-on clause for Mejia. pic.twitter.com/3qsy5Bh4FX