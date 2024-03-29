Vuelven las mejores ligas del mundo con colombianos a bordo: agenda

Entre el sábado 30 de marzo y lunes 1 de abril del 2024 regresan las mejores ligas del mundo, donde habrá mucha acción en el fútbol europeo que está en una etapa definitiva.

En este fin de semana habrá acción en Premier League, Serie A, Liga de España y otras ligas donde hay colombianos presentes.



Por ello, FUTBOLRED lo programa con la agenda con fecha y horario para ver los mejores partidos de estos días.



Sábado 30 de marzo

9:00 a.m. | Torino (Duván Zapata) vs Monza

Serie A

Star +



9:30 a.m. | Bayer Leverkusen (Gustavo Puerta) vs Hoffenheim

Bundesliga

ESPN 2



10:00 a.m. | Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace (Daniel Muñoz y Jefferson Lerma)

Premier League

Star+



12 : 00 p.m. | Lazio vs Juventus

Serie A

ESPN



12:30 p.m. | Bayern Múnich vs Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga

Star+



12:30 p.m. | Aston Villa (Jhon Jader Durán) vs Wolves

Premier League

ESPN 3



3 :00 p.m. | Boca Juniors (Frank Fabra) vs San Lorenzo (Diego Herazo)

Liga Argentina

ESPN 3



5:00 p.m. | Central Córdoba vs Racing (Juan Fernando Quintero y Johan Carbonero)

Liga Argentina

6:30 p.m. | Orlando City (Luis Muriel) vs New York Red Bulls

MLS



7:00 p.m. | Tallares (Juan Portilla) vs Vélez Sarsfield

Liga Argentina



10:05 p.m. | Pumas vs Cruz Azul (Kevin Mier y Willer Dita)

Liga MX



Domingo 31 de marzo



7:00 a.m. | Celta de Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano (Falcao)

Liga de España

ESPN 2



8:00 a.m. | Liverpool (Luis Díaz) vs Brighton

Premier League

ESPN



10:30 a.m. | Manchester City vs Arsenal

Premier League

ESPN



1 :45 p.m. | Marsella vs PSG

Liga de Francia

ESPN



2 : 00 p.m. | Real Madrid vs Athletic

Liga de España

DSports



3:00 p.m. | Colombia vs Ecuador

Sudamericano femenino Sub-17

Caracol HD2 y RCN HD2



6:00 p.m. | Atlas (Camilo Vargas) vs Querétaro

Liga MX



Lunes 1 de abril



5:30 a.m. | Bolonia (Jhon Lucumí) vs Salernitana

Serie A

Star+



8:00 a.m. | Cagliari (Yerry Mina) vs Verona

Serie A

ESPN 2



1:45 p.m. | Inter vs Empoli

Serie A

Star+



2 :00 p.m. | Villarreal vs Atlético de Madrid

Liga de España

ESPN 2





