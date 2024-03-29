Vuelven las mejores ligas del mundo con colombianos a bordo: agenda

Entre el sábado 30 de marzo y lunes 1 de abril del 2024 regresan las mejores ligas del mundo, donde habrá mucha acción en el fútbol europeo que está en una etapa definitiva.
En este fin de semana habrá acción en Premier League, Serie A, Liga de España y otras ligas donde hay colombianos presentes.
Por ello, FUTBOLRED lo programa con la agenda con fecha y horario para ver los mejores partidos de estos días.
Sábado 30 de marzo
9:00 a.m. | Torino (Duván Zapata) vs Monza
Serie A
Star +
9:30 a.m. | Bayer Leverkusen (Gustavo Puerta) vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga
ESPN 2
10:00 a.m. | Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace (Daniel Muñoz y Jefferson Lerma)
Premier League
Star+
12 : 00 p.m. | Lazio vs Juventus
Serie A
ESPN
12:30 p.m. | Bayern Múnich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Star+
12:30 p.m. | Aston Villa (Jhon Jader Durán) vs Wolves
Premier League
ESPN 3
3 :00 p.m. | Boca Juniors (Frank Fabra) vs San Lorenzo (Diego Herazo)
Liga Argentina
ESPN 3
5:00 p.m. | Central Córdoba vs Racing (Juan Fernando Quintero y Johan Carbonero)
Liga Argentina
6:30 p.m. | Orlando City (Luis Muriel) vs New York Red Bulls
MLS
7:00 p.m. | Tallares (Juan Portilla) vs Vélez Sarsfield
Liga Argentina
10:05 p.m. | Pumas vs Cruz Azul (Kevin Mier y Willer Dita)
Liga MX
Domingo 31 de marzo
7:00 a.m. | Celta de Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano (Falcao)
Liga de España
ESPN 2
8:00 a.m. | Liverpool (Luis Díaz) vs Brighton
Premier League
ESPN
10:30 a.m. | Manchester City vs Arsenal
Premier League
ESPN
1 :45 p.m. | Marsella vs PSG
Liga de Francia
ESPN
2 : 00 p.m. | Real Madrid vs Athletic
Liga de España
DSports
3:00 p.m. | Colombia vs Ecuador
Sudamericano femenino Sub-17
Caracol HD2 y RCN HD2
6:00 p.m. | Atlas (Camilo Vargas) vs Querétaro
Liga MX
Lunes 1 de abril
5:30 a.m. | Bolonia (Jhon Lucumí) vs Salernitana
Serie A
Star+
8:00 a.m. | Cagliari (Yerry Mina) vs Verona
Serie A
ESPN 2
1:45 p.m. | Inter vs Empoli
Serie A
Star+
2 :00 p.m. | Villarreal vs Atlético de Madrid
Liga de España
ESPN 2