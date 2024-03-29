Colombianos en el Exterior

Vuelven las mejores ligas del mundo con colombianos a bordo: agenda

Luego de la fecha FIFA, los torneos más importantes de Europa tendrán acción este fin de semana.

Díaz en Sparta Praga vs Liverpool

Díaz en Sparta Praga vs Liverpool

Foto: Michal Cizek / AFP

En esta noticia

  • Enviar
  • Guardar
  • Comentar
29 de marzo 2024 , 10:03 p. m.

Entre el sábado 30 de marzo y lunes 1 de abril del 2024 regresan las mejores ligas del mundo, donde habrá mucha acción en el fútbol europeo que está en una etapa definitiva.

En este fin de semana habrá acción en Premier League, Serie A, Liga de España y otras ligas donde hay colombianos presentes.

Por ello, FUTBOLRED lo programa con la agenda con fecha y horario para ver los mejores partidos de estos días.

icono link
icono link
icono link

Sábado 30 de marzo
9:00 a.m. | Torino (Duván Zapata) vs Monza
Serie A
Star +

9:30 a.m. | Bayer Leverkusen (Gustavo Puerta) vs Hoffenheim
Bundesliga
ESPN 2

10:00 a.m. | Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace (Daniel Muñoz y Jefferson Lerma)
Premier League
Star+

12 : 00 p.m. | Lazio vs Juventus
Serie A
ESPN

12:30 p.m. | Bayern Múnich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Star+

12:30 p.m. | Aston Villa (Jhon Jader Durán) vs Wolves
Premier League
ESPN 3

3 :00 p.m. | Boca Juniors (Frank Fabra) vs San Lorenzo (Diego Herazo)
Liga Argentina
ESPN 3

5:00 p.m. | Central Córdoba vs Racing (Juan Fernando Quintero y Johan Carbonero)
Liga Argentina
6:30 p.m. | Orlando City (Luis Muriel) vs New York Red Bulls
MLS

7:00 p.m. | Tallares (Juan Portilla) vs Vélez Sarsfield
Liga Argentina

10:05 p.m. | Pumas vs Cruz Azul (Kevin Mier y Willer Dita)
Liga MX

Domingo 31 de marzo

7:00 a.m. | Celta de Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano (Falcao)
Liga de España
ESPN 2

8:00 a.m. | Liverpool (Luis Díaz) vs Brighton
Premier League
ESPN

10:30 a.m. | Manchester City vs Arsenal
Premier League
ESPN

1 :45 p.m. | Marsella vs PSG
Liga de Francia
ESPN

2 : 00 p.m. | Real Madrid vs Athletic
Liga de España
DSports

3:00 p.m. | Colombia vs Ecuador
Sudamericano femenino Sub-17
Caracol HD2 y RCN HD2

6:00 p.m. | Atlas (Camilo Vargas) vs Querétaro
Liga MX

Lunes 1 de abril

5:30 a.m. | Bolonia (Jhon Lucumí) vs Salernitana
Serie A
Star+

8:00 a.m. | Cagliari (Yerry Mina) vs Verona
Serie A
ESPN 2

1:45 p.m. | Inter vs Empoli
Serie A
Star+

2 :00 p.m. | Villarreal vs Atlético de Madrid
Liga de España
ESPN 2


Reciba noticias de FutbolRed desde Google News
Síguenos en nuestras redes
Comentar
Guardar
Reportar un error

Recomendados

  • Colombianos en el Exterior
  • Liga de España
  • Copa Libertadores
boton left
boton right
Categorías en Lo Encontraste Guías de Compra

Nuestros Portales

Botón derecha
Botón Izquierda

Otros Portales

Portafolio

Las razones por las que las solicitudes de ingreso a Harvard cayeron un 5%