¿El buen hijo regresa a casa? Buffon volvería al club que lo formó

Gigi Buffon is close to join Parma! He could come back to the club where he started his career 26 years ago. 🇮🇹 #Buffon



Talks ongoing - Buffon received more than five proposals, one from Besiktas too but he’s really tempted to sign for Parma with an ambitious project. 🧤 #Parma pic.twitter.com/YyWU7I3ZE2