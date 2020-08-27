Grito de batalla de CR7: 'Conquistaremos Italia, Europa, el mundo'
Otras Ligas de Fútbol

Grito de batalla de CR7: 'Conquistaremos Italia, Europa, el mundo'

El portugués avisó que no irá a ningún lado y que está listo para la revancha.

  • Enviar
  • Guardar
  • Comentar
Cristiano Ronaldo

Foto: EFE

En esta noticia

27 de agosto 2020 , 04:58 p.m.

No se va a ningún lado y en su tercera temporada en Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo va por todo lo que juegue. Así loa visó en sus redes sociales en un grito de batalla del que toman nota Pirlo y sus compañeros.

Cristiano Ronaldo se quedó a medio camino en la temporada, con el título del Calcio pero sin la Champions League, un logro que solo tiene Gento y que el portugués quiere igualar esta temporada. 

"Mientras me preparo para mi tercera temporada como bianconero, mi espíritu y mi ambición están tan altos como siempre. Metas. Victorias. Compromiso. Dedicación. Profesionalismo. Con toda mi fuerza y con la valiosa ayuda de mis compañeros y de todo el personal de la Juventus, ¡trabajamos una vez más para conquistar Italia, Europa y el mundo!", dijo en su popular cuenta de Instagram.

SÍGUENOS EN NUESTRAS REDES
COMENTAR
GUARDAR
REPORTAR UN ERROR

Recomendados

  • OTRAS LIGAS DE FúTBOL
  • LIGA BETPLAY
  • LIGA DE ESPAñA
  • LIGA MX

Ver más

Otros Portales

Motor

Aston Martin, McLaren y Tesla, al ruedo con sus Juguetes

Portafolio

Las cinco noticias del día en Portafolio.co