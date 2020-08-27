Grito de batalla de CR7: 'Conquistaremos Italia, Europa, el mundo'

No se va a ningún lado y en su tercera temporada en Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo va por todo lo que juegue. Así loa visó en sus redes sociales en un grito de batalla del que toman nota Pirlo y sus compañeros.
Cristiano Ronaldo se quedó a medio camino en la temporada, con el título del Calcio pero sin la Champions League, un logro que solo tiene Gento y que el portugués quiere igualar esta temporada.
"Mientras me preparo para mi tercera temporada como bianconero, mi espíritu y mi ambición están tan altos como siempre. Metas. Victorias. Compromiso. Dedicación. Profesionalismo. Con toda mi fuerza y con la valiosa ayuda de mis compañeros y de todo el personal de la Juventus, ¡trabajamos una vez más para conquistar Italia, Europa y el mundo!", dijo en su popular cuenta de Instagram.
As I’m getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strenght and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way. Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to it’s history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible. We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine! 💪🏽
