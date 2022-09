Memes de Junior vs. Millonarios: Barranquilla goza en final de Copa

Daniel Ruiz woke up feeling DANGEROUS vs Junior 🥶



- 0 goals😈😈

- 0 assists😱😱

- 0 key passes 🐐🐐

- 0 chances created 😳😳

- 0/32success dribbles💯💯

- 2 offsides💩💩

- 30 times lost possession🤡🤡

- The next James Rodriguez?,not in my books, maybe the next Santiago Montoya💀 pic.twitter.com/qYawMgm57K