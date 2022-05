Ser de Liverpool es ser canción: así suena Luis Díaz en la Champions

Y rapidito le encontraron canción a @LuisFDiaz19 ❤️❤️❤️



🎶 His name is Luchooo. He came from Porto, he came to score , came to score , came to score, score, score.



His name is Luis Diaz , he came from Colombia , and he plays for Liverpool 🎶 @Senapati3 pic.twitter.com/YmFujXFub7