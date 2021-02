¡Ojo! Jugadores colombianos en Inglaterra no jugarían Eliminatorias

📝 No break clause in Mourinho's #THFC deal

❌ PL clubs confident of clamping down on players' travel in March

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Konsa on England radar with #LFC & #THFC monitoring

🐺 #Wolves warned on backroom staff celebratory huddles

⏪ Muddled VAR at #WBA v #MUFC



✍️ @David_Ornstein