¿Guayabo con adiós del Mundial? Agéndese para lo que resta del 2022

Lo que hay son partidos para lo que resta del 2022. Prográmese con buen fútbol en el fin de año.

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Foto: EFE

20 de diciembre 2022 , 09:05 p. m.

Con el título de Argentina se bajó el telón de la Copa Mundial de Qatar 2022, pero lo que resta en 2022 es fútbol. Varias ligas entran en acción esta semana, y por supuesto, los jugadores colombianos tendrán acción. Así que podrá seguirles la pista en Liga de España, Premier League y otras competencias.

Miércoles, 21 de diciembre

5:00 am | Giresunspor (Jorman Campuzano) vs Bursa Nilufer
Copa de Turquía

1:00 pm | Giannina vs Olympiacos (James Rodríguez)
Superliga de Grecia

2:00 pm | Brujas (Éder Álvarez Balanta) vs. STVV
Copa de Bélgica - Octavos de final

2:45 pm | Genk (Cuesta y Muñoz) vs. Anerlecht
Copa de Bélgica - Octavos de final

3:00 pm | Manchester United vs Burnley
Carabao Cup - Octavos de final

Jueves, 22 de diciembre

8:00 am | Juventus (Juan G. Cuadrado) vs HNK Rijeka
Amistoso

3:00 pm | Manchester City vs Liverpool (Luis Díaz lesionado)
Carabao Cup - Octavos de final

Viernes, 23 de diciembre

2:30 pm | Ross Country vs Rangers (Alfredo Morelos)
Liga de Escocia

Sábado, 24 de diciembre

5:00 am | Hatayspor vs Giresunspor (Jorman Campuzano)
Copa de Turquía

Lunes, 26 de diciembre

7:00 am | Brentford vs Tottenham (Davinson Sánchez)
Premier League - Fecha 17

10:00 am | Everton (Yerry Mina) vs Wolves (Yerson Mosquera)
Premier League - Fecha 17

12:30 pm | Aston Villa vs Liverpool (Luis Díaz lesionado)
Premier League - Fecha 17

Martes, 27 de diciembre

12:30 pm | Chelsea vs Bournemouth (Jefferson Lerma)
Premier League - Fecha 17

Miércoles, 28 de diciembre

8:00 am | Olympiacos (James Rodríguez) vs Asteras
Superliga de Grecia

2:45 pm | Rangers (Alfredo Morelos) vs Motherwell
Liga de Escocia

3:00 pm | Leeds (Luis Sinisterra) vs. Manchester City
Premier League - Fecha 17

3:00 pm | PSG vs Racing de Estrasburgo
Ligue 1

Jueves, 29 de diciembre

11:00 am | Girona vs Rayo Vallecano (Falcao García)
LaLiga - Fecha 15

3:00 pm | Leeds (Luis Sinisterra) vs Man. City
Premier League - Fecha 17

3:30 pm | Atlético de Madrid vs Elche (Helibelton Palacios)
LaLiga - Fecha 15

Viernes, 30 de diciembre

8:30 am | Juventus (Juan G. Cuadrado) vs Standard Lieja (Steven Alzate)
Amistoso

1:15 pm | Almeria (Luis Suárez) vs Cádiz
LaLiga - Fecha 15

3:00 pm | Liverpool vs Leicester
Premier League - Fecha 18

3:30 pm | Valladolid (Juan J. Narváez) vs Real Madrid
​LaLiga - Fecha 15

Sábado, 31 de diciembre

7:30 am | Wolves (Yerson Mosquera) vs Man. United
Premier League - Fecha 18

8:00 am | Barcelona vs Espanyol
​LaLiga - Fecha 15

10:00 am | Man. City vs Everton (Yerry Mina)
Premier League - Fecha 18

10:00 am | Bournemouth (Jefferson Lerma) vs Crystal Palace
Premier League - Fecha 18

10:00 am | Newcastle vs Leeds (Luis Sinisterra
Premier League - Fecha 18

10:15 am | Villarreal (Johan Mojica) vs Valencia
​LaLiga - Fecha 15

