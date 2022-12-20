¿Guayabo con adiós del Mundial? Agéndese para lo que resta del 2022

Con el título de Argentina se bajó el telón de la Copa Mundial de Qatar 2022, pero lo que resta en 2022 es fútbol. Varias ligas entran en acción esta semana, y por supuesto, los jugadores colombianos tendrán acción. Así que podrá seguirles la pista en Liga de España, Premier League y otras competencias.



Miércoles, 21 de diciembre

5:00 am | Giresunspor (Jorman Campuzano) vs Bursa Nilufer

Copa de Turquía



1:00 pm | Giannina vs Olympiacos (James Rodríguez)

Superliga de Grecia



2:00 pm | Brujas (Éder Álvarez Balanta) vs. STVV

Copa de Bélgica - Octavos de final



2:45 pm | Genk (Cuesta y Muñoz) vs. Anerlecht

Copa de Bélgica - Octavos de final



3:00 pm | Manchester United vs Burnley

Carabao Cup - Octavos de final



Jueves, 22 de diciembre

8:00 am | Juventus (Juan G. Cuadrado) vs HNK Rijeka

Amistoso



3:00 pm | Manchester City vs Liverpool (Luis Díaz lesionado)

Carabao Cup - Octavos de final

Viernes, 23 de diciembre

2:30 pm | Ross Country vs Rangers (Alfredo Morelos)

Liga de Escocia

Sábado, 24 de diciembre

5:00 am | Hatayspor vs Giresunspor (Jorman Campuzano)

Copa de Turquía

Lunes, 26 de diciembre

7:00 am | Brentford vs Tottenham (Davinson Sánchez)

Premier League - Fecha 17



10:00 am | Everton (Yerry Mina) vs Wolves (Yerson Mosquera)

Premier League - Fecha 17



12:30 pm | Aston Villa vs Liverpool (Luis Díaz lesionado)

Premier League - Fecha 17

Martes, 27 de diciembre

12:30 pm | Chelsea vs Bournemouth (Jefferson Lerma)

Premier League - Fecha 17

Miércoles, 28 de diciembre

8:00 am | Olympiacos (James Rodríguez) vs Asteras

Superliga de Grecia



2:45 pm | Rangers (Alfredo Morelos) vs Motherwell

Liga de Escocia



3:00 pm | Leeds (Luis Sinisterra) vs. Manchester City

Premier League - Fecha 17



3:00 pm | PSG vs Racing de Estrasburgo

Ligue 1

Jueves, 29 de diciembre

11:00 am | Girona vs Rayo Vallecano (Falcao García)

LaLiga - Fecha 15



3:00 pm | Leeds (Luis Sinisterra) vs Man. City

Premier League - Fecha 17



3:30 pm | Atlético de Madrid vs Elche (Helibelton Palacios)

LaLiga - Fecha 15

Viernes, 30 de diciembre

8:30 am | Juventus (Juan G. Cuadrado) vs Standard Lieja (Steven Alzate)

Amistoso



1:15 pm | Almeria (Luis Suárez) vs Cádiz

LaLiga - Fecha 15



3:00 pm | Liverpool vs Leicester

Premier League - Fecha 18



3:30 pm | Valladolid (Juan J. Narváez) vs Real Madrid

​LaLiga - Fecha 15

Sábado, 31 de diciembre

7:30 am | Wolves (Yerson Mosquera) vs Man. United

Premier League - Fecha 18



8:00 am | Barcelona vs Espanyol

​LaLiga - Fecha 15



10:00 am | Man. City vs Everton (Yerry Mina)

Premier League - Fecha 18



10:00 am | Bournemouth (Jefferson Lerma) vs Crystal Palace

Premier League - Fecha 18



10:00 am | Newcastle vs Leeds (Luis Sinisterra

Premier League - Fecha 18



10:15 am | Villarreal (Johan Mojica) vs Valencia

​LaLiga - Fecha 15