¿Guayabo con adiós del Mundial? Agéndese para lo que resta del 2022

Con el título de Argentina se bajó el telón de la Copa Mundial de Qatar 2022, pero lo que resta en 2022 es fútbol. Varias ligas entran en acción esta semana, y por supuesto, los jugadores colombianos tendrán acción. Así que podrá seguirles la pista en Liga de España, Premier League y otras competencias.
5:00 am | Giresunspor (Jorman Campuzano) vs Bursa Nilufer
Copa de Turquía
1:00 pm | Giannina vs Olympiacos (James Rodríguez)
Superliga de Grecia
2:00 pm | Brujas (Éder Álvarez Balanta) vs. STVV
Copa de Bélgica - Octavos de final
2:45 pm | Genk (Cuesta y Muñoz) vs. Anerlecht
3:00 pm | Manchester United vs Burnley
Carabao Cup - Octavos de final
8:00 am | Juventus (Juan G. Cuadrado) vs HNK Rijeka
Amistoso
3:00 pm | Manchester City vs Liverpool (Luis Díaz lesionado)
Carabao Cup - Octavos de final
2:30 pm | Ross Country vs Rangers (Alfredo Morelos)
Liga de Escocia
5:00 am | Hatayspor vs Giresunspor (Jorman Campuzano)
Copa de Turquía
7:00 am | Brentford vs Tottenham (Davinson Sánchez)
Premier League - Fecha 17
10:00 am | Everton (Yerry Mina) vs Wolves (Yerson Mosquera)
Premier League - Fecha 17
12:30 pm | Aston Villa vs Liverpool (Luis Díaz lesionado)
Premier League - Fecha 17
12:30 pm | Chelsea vs Bournemouth (Jefferson Lerma)
Premier League - Fecha 17
8:00 am | Olympiacos (James Rodríguez) vs Asteras
Superliga de Grecia
2:45 pm | Rangers (Alfredo Morelos) vs Motherwell
Liga de Escocia
3:00 pm | Leeds (Luis Sinisterra) vs. Manchester City
Premier League - Fecha 17
3:00 pm | PSG vs Racing de Estrasburgo
Ligue 1
11:00 am | Girona vs Rayo Vallecano (Falcao García)
LaLiga - Fecha 15
Premier League - Fecha 17
3:30 pm | Atlético de Madrid vs Elche (Helibelton Palacios)
LaLiga - Fecha 15
8:30 am | Juventus (Juan G. Cuadrado) vs Standard Lieja (Steven Alzate)
Amistoso
1:15 pm | Almeria (Luis Suárez) vs Cádiz
LaLiga - Fecha 15
3:00 pm | Liverpool vs Leicester
Premier League - Fecha 18
3:30 pm | Valladolid (Juan J. Narváez) vs Real Madrid
LaLiga - Fecha 15
7:30 am | Wolves (Yerson Mosquera) vs Man. United
Premier League - Fecha 18
8:00 am | Barcelona vs Espanyol
LaLiga - Fecha 15
10:00 am | Man. City vs Everton (Yerry Mina)
Premier League - Fecha 18
10:00 am | Bournemouth (Jefferson Lerma) vs Crystal Palace
Premier League - Fecha 18
10:00 am | Newcastle vs Leeds (Luis Sinisterra
Premier League - Fecha 18
10:15 am | Villarreal (Johan Mojica) vs Valencia
LaLiga - Fecha 15