¡Tome nota! Definen lista de partidos en regreso de la Premier League

Está cada vez más cerca el regreso del fútbol en Inglaterra, con Liverpool a punto de coronarse y una auténtica maratón de partidos para finalizar la temporada 2019-2020.

El diario The Mirror adelantó el que sería el calendario de partidos, pendiente de aprobación oficial este viernes. Según la cuenta, se incluyen las fechas pendientes de la Premier League y los cuatro cuartos de final de la Copa FA, lo que obligará a transmitir un total de 36 juegos en 16 días.



Como se anunció hace un par de días, el partido del Aston Villa contra el Sheffield United abrirá la jornada el 17 de junio, seguido por Manchester City vs Arsenal. Dos días después se medirán Tottenham y Manchester United después de que Norwich se enfrente a Southampton.



El derbi Liverpool en Everton, que podría verl a los de Klopp hacerse con su primer título desde 1990, se jugará el domingo 21 de junio, de forma gratuita a través de plataformas de Sky.





Este es el fixture que se aprobaría este viernes:



Semana 28 (juegos pendientes)

June 17 - Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Sky Sports - 6pm

June 17 - Manchester City vs Arsenal - Sky Sports - 8.15pm



Semana 30

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Sky Sports - 6pm

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Sky Sports - 8pm

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Norwich City vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Watford vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers



Semana 31

Burnley vs Watford

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Everton

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth



Semana 32

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Everton vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Watford vs Southampton

West Ham United vs Chelsea



Semana 33

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Watford

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal



Semana 34

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Everton vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford vs Norwich City

West Ham United vs Burnley



Semana 35

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Southampton

Norwich City vs West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Watford vs Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton



Semana 36

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham United vs Watford



Semana 37

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace



Semana 38

Arsenal vs Watford

Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Norwich City

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Sheffield United

West Ham United vs Aston Villa



