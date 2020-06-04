¡Tome nota! Definen lista de partidos en regreso de la Premier League

Está cada vez más cerca el regreso del fútbol en Inglaterra, con Liverpool a punto de coronarse y una auténtica maratón de partidos para finalizar la temporada 2019-2020.
El diario The Mirror adelantó el que sería el calendario de partidos, pendiente de aprobación oficial este viernes. Según la cuenta, se incluyen las fechas pendientes de la Premier League y los cuatro cuartos de final de la Copa FA, lo que obligará a transmitir un total de 36 juegos en 16 días.
Como se anunció hace un par de días, el partido del Aston Villa contra el Sheffield United abrirá la jornada el 17 de junio, seguido por Manchester City vs Arsenal. Dos días después se medirán Tottenham y Manchester United después de que Norwich se enfrente a Southampton.
El derbi Liverpool en Everton, que podría verl a los de Klopp hacerse con su primer título desde 1990, se jugará el domingo 21 de junio, de forma gratuita a través de plataformas de Sky.
Este es el fixture que se aprobaría este viernes:
Semana 28 (juegos pendientes)
June 17 - Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Sky Sports - 6pm
June 17 - Manchester City vs Arsenal - Sky Sports - 8.15pm
Semana 30
Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Sky Sports - 6pm
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Sky Sports - 8pm
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Everton vs Liverpool
Manchester City vs Burnley
Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
Norwich City vs Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Watford vs Leicester City
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Semana 31
Burnley vs Watford
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs Sheffield United
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Norwich City vs Everton
Southampton vs Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth
Semana 32
Arsenal vs Norwich City
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Everton vs Leicester City
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Watford vs Southampton
West Ham United vs Chelsea
Semana 33
Burnley vs Sheffield United
Chelsea vs Watford
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton vs Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal
Semana 34
Arsenal vs Leicester City
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Everton vs Southampton
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford vs Norwich City
West Ham United vs Burnley
Semana 35
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Burnley
Manchester United vs Southampton
Norwich City vs West Ham United
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Watford vs Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Semana 36
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea vs Norwich City
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Everton vs Aston Villa
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham United vs Watford
Semana 37
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Norwich City vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Everton
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City
Watford vs Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
Semana 38
Arsenal vs Watford
Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Everton vs Bournemouth
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Sheffield United
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Ingrese o regístrese para guardar los artículos en su zona de usuario y leerlos cuando quiera