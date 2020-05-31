La reacción del mundo del fútbol en protesta a la muerte de Floyd

La muerte de George Floyd a manos de policías en Estados Unidos dejó gran indignación en todo el mundo. Principalmente, en Estados Unidos hay fuertes enfrentamientos por lo sucedido en plena pandemia.
El mundo de fútbol y varios jugadores no fueron ajenos a estas protestas y manifestaron su voz de apoyo y rechazo por el fallecimiento del ciudadano afroamericano.
May 30, 2020
Marcus Thuram y un festejo conmovedor en referencia al asesinato de George Floyd.— Juanjo Tuljak (@juanjosetuljak) May 31, 2020
El fútbol se une en contra del racismo y los abusos de autoridad. pic.twitter.com/h6xlv2cOir
🙏#BlackLivesMatter#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/LmdygVH8EW— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 31, 2020
✊🏻✊🏼❤️✊🏽✊🏾 #stopracism pic.twitter.com/JAt7ig4UOh— Frenkie de Jong (@DeJongFrenkie21) May 31, 2020
Todos juntos venceremos al racismo! Justicia! ✊🏾✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿✊— achrafhakimi (@AchrafHakimi) May 31, 2020
Together we will defeat racism! Justice ! ✊🏾✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿✊
#justiceforgeorgefloyd pic.twitter.com/98xjUjlt5c
To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/TRB1AGm0Qx— Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) May 30, 2020
Ingrese o regístrese para guardar los artículos en su zona de usuario y leerlos cuando quiera