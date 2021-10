¡Ni Messi! La astronómica cláusula que tendrá Pedri en Barcelona

Barcelona have reached total agreement with Pedri to extend his contract until June 2026, here we go! New deal to be signed in the next hours/days. Final clauses agreed and fixed too. ⭐️🇪🇸 #FCB



EXCL: new release clause for Pedri will be €1B (one billion). 🤝 #Pedri pic.twitter.com/L3EECyDQNg