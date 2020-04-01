Aprovechó la oferta de Pornhub: pillaron a jugador viendo porno
Curiosidades de fútbol

Aprovechó la oferta de Pornhub: pillaron a jugador viendo porno

Un defensor de la Premier League compartió una imagen que lo delató por completo.

Porn

'Pornhub' será gratis por un mes.

Foto: EFE

01 de abril 2020

Pornhub causó gran revuelo internacional cuando anunció que su versión prémium estaría disponible en algunos países que dictaminaron cuarentena nacional.

Así, este popular sitio de pornografía, en cifras no oficiales, ha crecido durante el último mes y hasta los futbolistas parecen tener un gusto especial por esta página web.

Recientemente se ha hecho viral una imagen compartida por Timm Klose, defensa del Norwich City de la Premier League, en el que se evidencia que el futbolista abrió esa página web en su computador.

Timm Klose

Timm Klose, defensa de Norwich.

Foto: Captura de pantalla

Timm Klose

Timm Klose, jugador del Norwich.

Foto: Captura de pantalla

La fotografía fue compartida en su cuenta de instagram, pero luego la eliminó y hasta el momento no ha hecho ningún pronunciamiento sobre esta imagen, aunque los comentarios a su último video se lo han recordado.

