Aprovechó la oferta de Pornhub: pillaron a jugador viendo porno

Pornhub causó gran revuelo internacional cuando anunció que su versión prémium estaría disponible en algunos países que dictaminaron cuarentena nacional.
Así, este popular sitio de pornografía, en cifras no oficiales, ha crecido durante el último mes y hasta los futbolistas parecen tener un gusto especial por esta página web.
Recientemente se ha hecho viral una imagen compartida por Timm Klose, defensa del Norwich City de la Premier League, en el que se evidencia que el futbolista abrió esa página web en su computador.
Norwich defender Timm Klose should have been more careful when he uploaded onto his Instagram story 😅 pic.twitter.com/rIhejLphqn— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 1, 2020
La fotografía fue compartida en su cuenta de instagram, pero luego la eliminó y hasta el momento no ha hecho ningún pronunciamiento sobre esta imagen, aunque los comentarios a su último video se lo han recordado.
