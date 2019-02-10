'Me siento muy feliz por este momento': Dávinson Sánchez

Dávinson Sánchez abrió el camino del triunfo del Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 sobre Leicester.
Fue además su estreno goleador en la Premier League.
El colombiano dijo que se sintió "muy feliz" por marcar, pero más por haber ayudado a su equipo a ganar.
Así habló tras su anotación:
🗣️ "I’m so happy for this moment but the most important thing is that the team can win."#COYS pic.twitter.com/HnDG2QV3p9— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 10 de febrero de 2019
