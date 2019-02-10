'Me siento muy feliz por este momento': Dávinson Sánchez
Colombianos en el Exterior

'Me siento muy feliz por este momento': Dávinson Sánchez

El defensor colombiano celebró su primera anotación con Tottenham en Premier League.

Dávinson Sánchez

Dávinson Sánchez

Foto: EFE

10 de febrero 2019 , 03:25 p.m.

Dávinson Sánchez abrió el camino del triunfo del Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 sobre Leicester.

Fue además su estreno goleador en la Premier League.

El colombiano dijo que se sintió "muy feliz" por marcar, pero más por haber ayudado a su equipo a ganar.

Así habló tras su anotación:

