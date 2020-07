¡Qué susto! Inconsciente quedó jugador de Bournemouth tras dura caída

After a long period of treatment on the pitch, Adam Smith has been stretchered off with a head injury for Bournemouth.



Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏



📻 Listen: https://t.co/wPn6BXpYhE

📱 Follow: https://t.co/WB3laLWIvB #bbcfootball #BOUTOT pic.twitter.com/gmOJJZcANm