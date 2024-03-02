Otras Ligas de Fútbol

Messi y Suárez protagonizan paliza del Inter Miami a Orlando de Muriel

El uruguayo y el argentino marcaron doblete en un partido que terminó 5-0 en la MLS.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City

Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS

Foto: @@OrlandoCitySC

En esta noticia

  • Enviar
  • Guardar
  • Comentar
02 de marzo 2024 , 07:58 p. m.

Inter Miami dio otra exhibición de buen fútbol en la MLS y esta vez frente al Orlando City terminaron siendo muy superiores, pues ganaron 5-0 tras una buena presentación del uruguayo Luis Suárez y el argentino Lionel Messi, quienes anotaron tripleta y doblete respectivamente.

Desde el inicio del partido el Inter Miami fue arrollador y terminó goleando en 30 minutos tras una buena presentación de Suárez, quien marcó doblete en 11 de juego, mientras que puso el tercer gol al finlandés Robert Taylor para el 3-0.

​Ante ese dominio del local, Orlando City hizo cambios urgentes y envió al campo a Luis Fernando Muriel, quien jugó 45 minutos, al iniciar como suplente, pero no fue la solución para revertir esa dura situación que estaban viviendo.

En el complemento Inter Miami no paró de humillar a la visita y Lionel Messi fue el encargado de aportar también un estupendo doblete entre el minuto 57 y 62, siendo en este último gol Suárez figura al asistir al vigente campeón del mundo con Argentina.

icono link
icono link
icono link


Al final, Inter Miami terminó goleando 5-0 y sigue líder sólido de la conferencia este al llegar a siete puntos, mientras que Orlando apenas suma una unidad y no arranca en la MLS.

Reciba noticias de FutbolRed desde Google News
Síguenos en nuestras redes
Comentar
Guardar
Reportar un error

Recomendados

  • Otras Ligas de Fútbol
  • Liga MX
  • Liga de España
boton left
boton right
Categorías en Lo Encontraste Guías de Compra

Nuestros Portales

Botón derecha
Botón Izquierda

Otros Portales

Portafolio

La VIII cumbre de la Celac pone sobre la mesa las diferencias políticas en la región