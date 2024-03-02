Messi y Suárez protagonizan paliza del Inter Miami a Orlando de Muriel

Inter Miami dio otra exhibición de buen fútbol en la MLS y esta vez frente al Orlando City terminaron siendo muy superiores, pues ganaron 5-0 tras una buena presentación del uruguayo Luis Suárez y el argentino Lionel Messi, quienes anotaron tripleta y doblete respectivamente.
Desde el inicio del partido el Inter Miami fue arrollador y terminó goleando en 30 minutos tras una buena presentación de Suárez, quien marcó doblete en 11 de juego, mientras que puso el tercer gol al finlandés Robert Taylor para el 3-0.
Ante ese dominio del local, Orlando City hizo cambios urgentes y envió al campo a Luis Fernando Muriel, quien jugó 45 minutos, al iniciar como suplente, pero no fue la solución para revertir esa dura situación que estaban viviendo.
En el complemento Inter Miami no paró de humillar a la visita y Lionel Messi fue el encargado de aportar también un estupendo doblete entre el minuto 57 y 62, siendo en este último gol Suárez figura al asistir al vigente campeón del mundo con Argentina.
Al final, Inter Miami terminó goleando 5-0 y sigue líder sólido de la conferencia este al llegar a siete puntos, mientras que Orlando apenas suma una unidad y no arranca en la MLS.
Messi makes it 🖐️— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024
Suárez whips in a ball to Messi who finishes it for our fifth goal of the night 🤩#MIAvORL | 5-0 pic.twitter.com/iQEcpBUqBG
A4⃣for4⃣deal going on at @chase_stadium💥— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024
Jordi 🤝 Messi for the fourth of the match #MIAvORL | 4-0 pic.twitter.com/As9fWdVRL9
Dancing in the derby 👊— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024
Suárez plays it to Taylor who gives us our third of the match 🔥#MIAvORL | 3-0 pic.twitter.com/uABPAeMln1
Gressel and Suárez do it AGAIN to double the lead 🔥🔥#MIAvORL | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/79DJxKFxmj— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024
Gressel to Suárez to the back of the net to give us the early lead! 👏#MIAvORL | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/y8DFY1K7In— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024