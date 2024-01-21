Otras Ligas de Fútbol

Argentina - Copa de la Liga Profesional: Instituto vs Riestra Fecha 1

Fútbol - Argentina - Copa de la Liga Profesional

.

.

Foto: BsAs (DataFactory)

En esta noticia

  • Enviar
  • Guardar
  • Comentar
21 de enero 2024 , 10:35 p. m.


Próximos partidos de Instituto en Argentina - Copa LPF 2024
  • Fecha 2: vs Atlético Tucumán: 29 de enero - 19:00 horas
  • Fecha 3: vs Banfield: 5 de febrero - 19:30 horas
  • Fecha 4: vs Talleres: 12 de febrero - 17:00 horas
  • Fecha 5: vs Independiente Mdz.: 15 de febrero - 17:15 horas
  • Fecha 6: vs Independiente: 18 de febrero - 15:00 horas
Próximos partidos de Riestra en Argentina - Copa LPF 2024
  • Fecha 2: vs Argentinos Juniors: 31 de enero - 15:00 horas
  • Fecha 3: vs Barracas Central: 4 de febrero - 15:00 horas
  • Fecha 4: vs River Plate: 11 de febrero - 15:00 horas
  • Fecha 5: vs Vélez: 15 de febrero - 15:00 horas
  • Fecha 6: vs Atlético Tucumán: 19 de febrero - 15:00 horas
Horario Instituto y Riestra, según país
  • Argentina y Chile (Santiago): 19:00 horas
  • Colombia y Perú: 17:00 horas
  • El Salvador, México (México) y Nicaragua: 16:00 horas
  • Venezuela: 18:00 horas
Reciba noticias de FutbolRed desde Google News
Síguenos en nuestras redes
Comentar
Guardar
Reportar un error

Recomendados

  • Otras Ligas de Fútbol
  • Liga MX
  • Liga de España
boton left
boton right
Categorías en Lo Encontraste Guías de Compra

Mis Portales

Botón derecha
Botón Izquierda

Otros Portales

Portafolio

Las cinco claves y eventos que marcarían la industria cripto en el país en este año