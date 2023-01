Cuadrado y Juventus en peligro: durísima sanción por fraude financiero

Serie A’s FIGC Prosecutor has ruled that Juventus will be given a -15 point deduction as result of the “Plusvalenza Case”, club’s capital gain violations 🚨 #Juventus

More on Serie A “Plusvalenze Gate” on capital gain violations.



▫️ Deduction of 15 points for Juventus, club can still appeal to CONI Guarantee College.



▫️ 2.5 years inhibition for Fabio Paratici, 2 years for Agnelli and Arrivabene, 8 months for Nedved, 1.4 years for Cherubini.