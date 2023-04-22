Premier League

Luis Díaz como revulsivo: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest EN VIVO

El colombiano estará desde el banquillo y espera tener minutos en el segundo tiempo.

Luis Díaz volvió en Liverpool

Foto: EFE

En esta noticia

22 de abril 2023 , 08:20 a. m.

Liverpool recibe a Nottingham Forest en Anfield y el colombiano Luis Díaz comienza de suplente en jornada 32 de Premier League. Siga en vivo partido: 

Comentarios del partido

Alineaciones Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

