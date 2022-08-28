Dávinson sigue afianzándose: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham EN VIVO
Apuestas Futbolred
Premier League

Dávinson sigue afianzándose: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham EN VIVO

El colombiano es titular en duelo válido por la Premier League.

  • Enviar
  • Guardar
  • Comentar
Dávinson Sánchez

Dávinson Sánchez, defensa del Tottenham.

Foto: Tottenham Hotspur

En esta noticia

28 de agosto 2022 , 10:01 a. m.

Comentarios del partido

Alineaciones confirmadas:

Reciba noticias de FutbolRed desde Google News
SÍGUENOS EN NUESTRAS REDES
COMENTAR
GUARDAR
REPORTAR UN ERROR

Recomendados

  • PREMIER LEAGUE
  • CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
  • LIGA DE ESPAñA
  • SERIE A

Ver más

Otros Portales

Motor

Mapas interactivos de movilidad: conozca cómo funcionan

Portafolio

Banqueros centrales recomiendan subir tasas para frenar la inflación