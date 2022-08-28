Dávinson sigue afianzándose: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham EN VIVO

Comentarios del partido
Alineaciones confirmadas:
✌️ Two changes from last weekend— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 28, 2022
🤩 City Ground debut for @Morgangibbs27
✊ @RyanYates97 comes in to start
Steve Cooper names his side to face @SpursOfficial this afternoon 👊 pic.twitter.com/zYXd7mWeBa
Here's how we line-up for this afternoon's game against @NFFC! 👇 pic.twitter.com/9S0K6fvOYW— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 28, 2022
Ingrese o regístrese para guardar los artículos en su zona de usuario y leerlos cuando quiera