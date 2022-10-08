EN VIVO Manchester City vs. Southampton: todos miran a Haaland hoy

Siga el partido Manchester City vs. Southampton EN VIVO acá:
Comentarios del partido
Alineaciones:
🔵 Today's City Team News 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 8, 2022
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland
Subs | Ortega Moreno, Gundogan, Laporte, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/WPc2ejFbDK
🇮🇪 Bazunu in goal— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 8, 2022
🇬🇭 Salisu at the back
🏴 @CheAdams_ up front
How #SaintsFC will line-up against #ManCity: pic.twitter.com/SHXYbvC9kd
