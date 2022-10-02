Partidazo en Manchester, City vs United: siga EN VIVO Premier League

🔵 Your City line-up for the derby! 🔵



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/rAGmzPTQ33