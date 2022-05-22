Man. City va tras título vs Aston Villa: con ojo en Liverpool, EN VIVO

📋 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 📋 XI | Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus. SUBS | Carson, Walker, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Palmer, McAtee. #ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/6Y9LF4a9Gt

This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City this afternoon. 👊 #MCIAVL pic.twitter.com/z8YHywSTCp