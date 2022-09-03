Man. City apunta al liderato de la Premier: EN VIVO vs Aston Villa
Apuestas Futbolred
Premier League

Man. City apunta al liderato de la Premier: EN VIVO vs Aston Villa

El equipo de Pep Guardiola va tras una victoria que destrone al imparable Arsenal.

  • Enviar
  • Guardar
  • Comentar
Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland.

Foto: EFE

En esta noticia

03 de septiembre 2022 , 10:51 a. m.

Siga EN VIVO gratis, Aston Villa vs Manchester City, acá:

Comentarios del partido

Alineaciones confirmadas en Aston Villa vs Manchester City, acá:

Reciba noticias de FutbolRed desde Google News
SÍGUENOS EN NUESTRAS REDES
COMENTAR
GUARDAR
REPORTAR UN ERROR

Recomendados

  • PREMIER LEAGUE
  • CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
  • LIGA DE ESPAñA
  • SERIE A

Ver más

Otros Portales

Motor

Luxgen N7, el primer SUV eléctrico desarrollado por Foxconn

Portafolio

Salario mínimo en Venezuela, a la inversa del crecimiento económico