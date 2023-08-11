Estos son los uniformes de los equipos de la Premier League 23/24

Este viernes comenzarán las grandes ligas de Europa y la Premier League promete tener a los aficionados del fútbol en sus sillas desde el pitazo inicial. El partido entre el Burnley y el Manchester City dará inicio a una nueva temporada de la liga inglesa.
Los equipos definieron sus uniformes hace unas semanas y aquí les traemos un repaso de como lucirán los jugadores en su primera equipación.
Arsenal:
Dress to impress 🤩— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2023
Get matchday ready for this weekend’s Premier League opener with the official Arsenal jersey 👇
Aston Villa:
The 2023/24 Aston Villa home kit will make its first outing this afternoon. 🆕— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 15, 2023
Bournemouth:
Corrrrrrrrr 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uw3mFX4wiL— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 10, 2023
Brentford:
We're back in @premierleague action in 5️⃣ days pic.twitter.com/kbUuY5qnoq— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 8, 2023
Brighton & Hove Albion:
Wearing our new jersey in New Jersey. 😎 pic.twitter.com/zj01K4e4FJ— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 29, 2023
Burnley:
Burnley's 2023/24 home kit for their Premier League return is in! 🟣✅— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 13, 2023
Chelsea:
August 9, 2023
Crystal Palace:
BTSchlupp 🎬 pic.twitter.com/H45jqv8X7Y— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 8, 2023
Everton:
Tis The Season. pic.twitter.com/26MDyUdnaX— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) August 10, 2023
Fulham:
Official: Raúl Jiménez will be unveiled at tonight's match! 👀🇲🇽— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 26, 2023
🆚 @AVFCOfficial, 7pm EDT.
🎟 https://t.co/hC2V80VadL pic.twitter.com/dCjEjqjIO6
Liverpool:
23/24 preparations underway 👌— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 5, 2023
Our pre-season so far in photos 📸
A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/d6GOnngiZS
Luton Town:
JB19. 😮💨@js_browny | #COYH pic.twitter.com/RZl2B5Vd4C— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) August 10, 2023
Manchester City:
Manchester City unveil their new home kit for 2022-23 💙 pic.twitter.com/5Kv6Q47VkF— GOAL (@goal) May 19, 2022
Manchester United:
First Old Trafford outing for our new home kit 🔴✔️#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2023
Newcastle United:
🚨 Shirt Alert 🚨— Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) June 9, 2023
Newcastle United have released their new home shirt featuring a new sponsor!
'The new kit features a 1980s retro inspired collar and remains traditional.'
What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/edXwe0qBGm
Nottingham Forest:
Taiwo Awoniyi with the new Nottingham Forest home kit 😁 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/Btv4nfAYrf— Forest Watch (@ForestWatch_) July 14, 2023
Sheffield United;
23/24 - Home! 😍— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 10, 2023
Available in store tomorrow! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/9uBEbS5by8
Tottenham:
Tottenham reveal their new home kit for next— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 9, 2023
season! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vTM032fxoV
West Ham:
We kick off our pre-season today at Boreham Wood 👊— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 10, 2023
COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/giO7fuAtoM
Wolverhampton:
Behind the scenes of our 2023/24 home kit photo shoot.— Wolves (@Wolves) July 21, 2023
Get yours 👉 https://t.co/ZSgX1YclXG
👕📸 pic.twitter.com/w2B9CHfeuR