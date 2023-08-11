Premier League

Estos son los uniformes de los equipos de la Premier League 23/24

La liga de primera división inglesa comenzará este viernes con el partido entre Burnely y City.

11 de agosto 2023 , 12:52 a. m.

Este viernes comenzarán las grandes ligas de Europa y la Premier League promete tener a los aficionados del fútbol en sus sillas desde el pitazo inicial. El partido entre el Burnley y el Manchester City dará inicio a una nueva temporada de la liga inglesa.

Los equipos definieron sus uniformes hace unas semanas y aquí les traemos un repaso de como lucirán los jugadores en su primera equipación.

Arsenal:

Aston Villa:

Bournemouth:

Brentford:

Brighton & Hove Albion:

Burnley:

Chelsea:

Crystal Palace:

Everton:

Fulham:

Liverpool:

Luton Town:

Manchester City:

Manchester United:

Newcastle United:

Nottingham Forest:

Sheffield United;

Tottenham:

West Ham:

Wolverhampton:

