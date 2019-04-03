El histórico gol del coreano Son en el nuevo estadio del Tottenham
Premier League

El histórico gol del coreano Son en el nuevo estadio del Tottenham

El estreno oficial del nuevo escenario de los ‘spurs’ fue con victoria 2-0 sobre Crystal Palace.

Gol de Heung-Min Son con Tottenham

El extremo asiático abrió la cuenta del triunfo de los 'spurs'.

Foto: Tomada de Twitter: @SpursOfficial

03 de abril 2019 , 03:52 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur estrenó este miércoles su nuevo e imponente estadio, y lo hizo a lo grande: con un triunfo 2-0 sobre el Crystal Palace, en partido pendiente de la fecha 31 de la Premier League.

El histórico día llegó, los ‘spurs’ hicieron su primer juego oficial en el nuevo estadio, con capacidad para 62 mil espectadores. Y el primer gol del Tottenham Hotspur lo anotó el surcoreano Heung-Min Son, quien abrió la cuenta a los 55 minutos de juego.

Tottenham selló el triunfo gracias al danés Christian Eriksen, a los 80 minutos, para confirmarse en el tercer lugar de la tabla con 64 puntos.

En los ‘spurs’ no jugó el defensa colombiano Dávinson Sánchez.

