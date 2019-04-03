El histórico gol del coreano Son en el nuevo estadio del Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur estrenó este miércoles su nuevo e imponente estadio, y lo hizo a lo grande: con un triunfo 2-0 sobre el Crystal Palace, en partido pendiente de la fecha 31 de la Premier League.
Just incredible.#SpursAreHome ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/c4Z1paLU64— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 3 de abril de 2019
Here come the teams! #SpursAreHome ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/GE43tO3IJ1— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 3 de abril de 2019
El histórico día llegó, los ‘spurs’ hicieron su primer juego oficial en el nuevo estadio, con capacidad para 62 mil espectadores. Y el primer gol del Tottenham Hotspur lo anotó el surcoreano Heung-Min Son, quien abrió la cuenta a los 55 minutos de juego.
Here it is! The first goal EVER at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium courtesy of Heung-Min Son. #THFC #COYS #TOTPAL pic.twitter.com/C7zokvaum8— LazyFanSports (@LazyFanSports) 3 de abril de 2019
#COYS— Ahmad (@AhmadAWR) 3 de abril de 2019
🙌 This is how Tottenham’s incredible South Stand reacted to Heung-min Son scoring the first ever goal at their new stadium.
pic.twitter.com/fc4eK4r2S4
Tottenham selló el triunfo gracias al danés Christian Eriksen, a los 80 minutos, para confirmarse en el tercer lugar de la tabla con 64 puntos.
En los ‘spurs’ no jugó el defensa colombiano Dávinson Sánchez.
Ingrese o regístrese para guardar los artículos en su zona de usuario y leerlos cuando quiera