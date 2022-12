Cody Gakpo, el hombre del mercado: Manchester United va por él

🚨📈 #ManUnited are ready to raise the proposal for #Gakpo to €45/50M. On the personal terms side, no issue with the player's entourage. #MUFC



⏳ In the next few days, a speed up on the negotiation with #PSV is expected. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/5kUsbBs7aa