Premier League expresa su dolor por la muerte de la Reina Isabel II

Los equipos ingleses vistieron de luto sus redes oficiales en señal de duelo.

Foto: EFE

08 de septiembre 2022 , 01:28 p. m.

El fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II causó profundo pesar en Inglaterra y los clubes no fueron ajenos.

La propia Premier League envió un sentido mensaje de pesar a la familia real y expresó sus condolencias, sumándose a las muestras de cariño del pueblo inglés a su soberana.

Los clubes también manifestaron sus condolencias por la triste noticia que enluta a Inglaterra:

A las muestras de solidaridad se sumaron personalidades del fútbol:

