Premier League expresa su dolor por la muerte de la Reina Isabel II

El fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II causó profundo pesar en Inglaterra y los clubes no fueron ajenos.
La propia Premier League envió un sentido mensaje de pesar a la familia real y expresó sus condolencias, sumándose a las muestras de cariño del pueblo inglés a su soberana.
The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke— Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022
Los clubes también manifestaron sus condolencias por la triste noticia que enluta a Inglaterra:
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022
Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.
Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022
We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4
Everton Football Club is deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/kCXzCkjC8d— Everton (@Everton) September 8, 2022
Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB
It is with the deepest sorrow that the Club has learned that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. pic.twitter.com/A4byaaxybM— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 8, 2022
Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022
A las muestras de solidaridad se sumaron personalidades del fútbol:
Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2022
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
RIP to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) September 8, 2022
Thank you Ma'am for your lifetime of service and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pUFLnUaiSl
