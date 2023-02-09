Cristiano Ronaldo se destapó: póker de goles e increíble récord

Cristiano Ronaldo se destapó este jueves con Al Nassr en la Liga de Arabia Saudita, anotando los cuatro goles con los que su equipo venció a Al-Wehda. El astro portugués marcó un póker histórico, pues estableció un nuevo récord.
Ya son 707 goles de CR7 a nivel de clubes, sacando ventaja sobre Lionel Messi, quien suma 698 anotaciones.
Además, Cristiano superó los 500 goles en ligas profesionales: tiene 311 en LaLiga de España (Real Madrid), 103 en Premier League (Manchester United), 81 en Serie A (Juventus), 3 en Liga de Portugal (Sporting) y 5 en Arabia (Al Nassr FC).
