Otras Ligas de Fútbol

Cristiano Ronaldo se destapó: póker de goles e increíble récord

Al Nassr festeja por la jerarquía de CR7. Así fueron sus cuatro anotaciones en Arabia Saudita.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Foto: EFE

En esta noticia

  • Enviar
  • Guardar
  • Comentar
09 de febrero 2023 , 02:19 p. m.

Cristiano Ronaldo se destapó este jueves con Al Nassr en la Liga de Arabia Saudita, anotando los cuatro goles con los que su equipo venció a Al-Wehda. El astro portugués marcó un póker histórico, pues estableció un nuevo récord.

icono link

Ya son 707 goles de CR7 a nivel de clubes, sacando ventaja sobre Lionel Messi, quien suma 698 anotaciones.

Además, Cristiano superó los 500 goles en ligas profesionales: tiene 311 en LaLiga de España (Real Madrid), 103 en Premier League (Manchester United), 81 en Serie A (Juventus), 3 en Liga de Portugal (Sporting) y 5 en Arabia (Al Nassr FC).

Reciba noticias de FutbolRed desde Google News
Síguenos en nuestras redes
Comentar
Guardar
Reportar un error

Recomendados

  • Otras Ligas de Fútbol
  • Liga de España
  • Liga MX
boton left
boton right

Mis Portales

Botón derecha
Botón Izquierda

Otros Portales

Portafolio

La serie de intrigas que rondan el salvavidas a Viva Air