Ni Manchester City ni el Madrid: equipo que más somete a sus rivales

.@FCBayern most dominant club in the big-5⃣ for av. performance ratio compared to opponents in shots / shots from box / passes / last third passes (@wyscout) 💪 @sscnapoli & @ChelseaFC much better than table suggests 🧐 Full @CIES_Football analysis 👉 https://t.co/JbR8hrctlE pic.twitter.com/QLk6GSIEgv