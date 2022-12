‘Dibu’ Martínez se fue con todo: ataque a Van Gaal y al árbitro Lahoz

🗣️ "Hopefully we don't have that ref anymore... He's useless! Van Gaal said they have an advantage if it goes to penalties, he needs to keep his mouth shut."



@emimartinezz1 didn't hold back in his post-match interview!



