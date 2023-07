Barcelona se habría quedado con la joya que todos querían: Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque, new Barça player 🔵🔴🇧🇷



◉ €30m fee plus €30m add-ons, part of these linked to Ballon d’Or.

◉ Both clubs signed the documents.

◉ Vitor Roque signing NOW in Curitiba until June 2030.

◉ Current plan is to join in January 2024.

◉ Official soon.



Here we go 🔒🐅 pic.twitter.com/uhvT1y43IR