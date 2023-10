Dura baja para el Real Madrid: entre 6 y 8 semanas de recuperación

🚨⚪️ Aurélien Tchouaméni will be out for 6/8 weeks after new injury.



Tchouaméni has been diagnosed with an incomplete stress fracture in the second metatarsal of the left foot.



ℹ️ Real Madrid are undefeated this season with Aurélien Tchouaméni as starter. pic.twitter.com/TZWKpRzgaJ