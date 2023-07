Atlético de Madrid, cerca de fichar una estrella del Chelsea

EXCL: Atlético Madrid have entered the race to sign César Azpilicueta. Told talks are very advanced now as player’s family is pushing to go back to Spain. 🚨⚪️🔴 #Atléti #CFC



Azpilicueta agreed personal terms with Inter on verbal basis last week but Atléti are now favourites. pic.twitter.com/AXh9te1D61