¡Nairo Quintana no se rinde! Así fue su batalla en etapa 15 del Tour

There are 27 groups spread across 7.9km as @NairoQuinCo dominates the Port d'Envalira with an average speed of 22.6km/h.

The @MarkCavendish gruppetto trail by 13'45''.

Boasson Hagen is the last rider on the road, with a gap of 23'45''.#TDF2021 #TDFdata pic.twitter.com/whbFmNK1tx