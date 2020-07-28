¿Sorpresas o decepciones? Las nominaciones a los Emmy de este 2020

Este martes se hicieron oficiales las variedades y nominaciones a los Emmy de este 2020. Varias sorpresas y decepciones hubo en todas las listas para este nuevo año.



Una de las sorpresas es Stranger Things, nominada a mejor serie dramática de estos últimos años. La actual producción de Netflix podría llevarse el premio, pues es la gran favorita.

Todas las nominaciones:

Mejor actor de comedia:



Anthony Anderson (”Black-ish”)



Don Cheadle (”Black Monday”)



Ted Danson (”The Good Place”)



Michael Douglas (”The Kominsky Method”)



Eugene Levy (”Schitt’s Creek”)



Ramy Youssef (”Ramy”)



Mejor actriz de comedia:



Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)



Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)



Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)



Issa Rae (“Insecure”)



Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)



Mejor actor secundario en comedia:



Mahershala Ali (”Ramy”)



Andre Braugher (”Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)



Alan Arkin (”The Kominsky Method”)



Sterling K. Brown (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Dan Levy (”Schitt’s Creek”)



Tony Shalhoub (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)



William Jackson Harper (”The Good Place”)



Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia:



Alex Borstein (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)



Betty Gilpin (”GLOW”)



Marin Hinkle (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Kate McKinnon (”Saturday Night Live”)



Annie Murphy (”Schitt’s Creek”)



Yvonne Orji (”Insecure”)



Cecily Strong (”Saturday Night Live”)



Programas de variedades y talk-show:



“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”



“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”



“Jimmy Kimmel Live”



“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”



“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”



Mejor reality:



“The Masked Singer”



“Nailed It”



“RuPaul’s Drag Race”



“Top Chef”



“The Voice”



Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática:



Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)



Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)



Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)



Laura Linney (“Ozark”)



Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)



Zendaya (“Euphoria”)



Mejo actor principal en serie dramática:



Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)



Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)



Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)



Brian Cox (“Succession”)



Billy Porter (“Pose”)



Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)



Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática:



Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)



Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)



Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)



Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)



Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)



Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)



Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)



Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)



Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática:



Helena Bonham Carter (”The Crown”)



Laura Dern (”Big Little Lies”)



Julia Garner (”Ozark”)



Fiona Shaw (”Killing Eve”)



Sarah Snook (”Succession”)



Meryl Streep (”Big Little Lies”)



Thandie Newton (”Westworld”)



Samira Wiley (”The Handmaid’s Tale”)



Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión:



Cate Blanchett (”Mrs. America”)



Shira Haas (”Unorthodox”)



Regina King (”Watchmen”)



Octavia Spencer (”Self Made”)



Kerry Washington (”Little Fires Everywhere”)



Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:



Jeremy Irons (”Watchmen”)



Hugh Jackman (”Bad Education”)



Paul Mescal (”Normal People”)



Jeremy Pope (”Hollywood”)



Mark Ruffalo (”I Know This Much Is True”)



Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:



Uzo Aduba (”Mrs. America”)



Toni Collette (”Unbelievable”)



Margo Martindale (”Mrs. America”)



Jean Smart (”Watchmen”)



Holland Taylor (”Hollywood”)



Tracey Ullman (”Mrs. America”)



Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (”Watchmen”)



Tituss Burgess (”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)



Dylan McDermott (”Hollywood”)



Jim Parsons (”Hollywood”)



Jovan Adepo ( “Watchmen”)



Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)



Mejo actor invitado en una serie dramática:



Andrew Scott (”Black Mirror”)



Giancarlo Esposito (”The Mandalorian”)



Jason Bateman (”The Outsider”)



James Cromwell (”Succession”)



Martin Short (”The Morning Show”)



Ron Cephas Jones (”This Is Us”)



Mejo actriz invitada en una serie dramática:



Cicely Tyson (”How To Get Away With Murder”)



Cherry Jones (”Succession”)



Harriet Walter (”Succession”)



Alexis Bledel (”The Handmaid’s Tale”)



Laverne Cox (”Orange is the new black”)



Phylicia Rashad (”This Is Us”)



Mejor actriz invitada en una comedia:



Angela Bassett (”A Black Lady Sketch Show”)



Maya Rudolph (”Saturday Night Live”)



Phoebe Waller-Bridge (”Saturday Night Live”)



Maya Rudolph (”The Good Place”)



Wanda Sykes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Bette Midler (“The Politician”)



Mejor actor invitado en una comedia:



Fred Willard (”Modern Family”)



Adam Driver (”Saturday Night Live”)



Brad Pitt (”Saturday Night Live”)



Dev Patel (”Modern Love”)



Eddie Murphy ( “Saturday Night Live”)



Luke Kirby (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Mejor miniserie:



Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)



Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)



Unbelievable (Netflix)



Unorthodox (Netflix)



Watchmen (HBO)



Mejor comedia:



Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)



Dead to Me (Netflix)



The Good Place (NBC)



Insecure (HBO)



The Kominsky Method (Netflix)



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)



Schitt's Creek (Pop)



What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



Mejor serie dramática:



Better Call Saul (AMC)



The Crown (Netflix)



The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)



Killing Eve (BBC America)



The Mandalorian (Disney+)



Ozark (Netflix)



Stranger Things (Netflix)



Succession (HBO)



Filme de televisión:



American Son (Netflix)



Bad Education (HBO)



Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)