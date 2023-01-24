Premios Óscar 2023: lista completa de nominados al galardón

Los Premios Óscar 2023 ya tienen todo listo para que se celebren el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. Y es que este martes, la Academia entregó la lista de nominados al galardón más importante del cine.



El acto donde fueron mencionadas las nominaciones fue presentado por el actor Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams y en donde “Everything Everywhere All at Once” fue la película más nominada por parte del ente que maneja los Óscar con 11 nominaciones.



Por su parte, Brendan Fraser recibió su primera nominación a un Óscar tras varios de años de carrera en el cine debido a su actuación en la película ‘The Whale’.



Además, la gala será presentado por el comediante Jimmy Kimmel quien fue anfitrión de los Óscar en 2017 y 2018.

Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2023



Mejor película



All the Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: el camino del agua

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking



Mejor director



Martin McDonagh ( The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)



Mejor actor



Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living).



Mejor actriz



Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All at Once)



Mejor actor de reparto



Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin.

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway.

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans.

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin.

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once.



Mejor actriz de reparto



Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Hong Chau - The Whale.

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin.

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once.



Mejor guion original



The Banshees of Inisherin.

Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Fabelmans.

Tár.

Triangle of Sadness.



Mejor guion adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Living.

Top Gun: Maverick.

Women Talking.



Mejor película internacional

1985 (Argentina).

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Close (Bélgica).

Eo (Polonia).

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda).



Mejor película documental



All that Breathes.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.

Fire of Love.

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny.



Mejor sonido:

Sin novedad en el frente.

Avatar: El sentido del agua.

The Batman.

Elvis.

Top Gun: Maverick.



Mejor fotografía:

All Quiet on the Western Front.

Bardo.

Elvis.

Empire of Light.

Tár.



Mejores efectos visuales:

All Quiet on the Western Front.

Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Batman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Top Gun: Maverick.



Mejor edición:

The Banshees of Inisherin.

Elvis.

Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Tár.

Top Gun: Maverick.



Mejor diseño de producción:

All Quiet on the Western Front.

Avatar: The Way of Water.

Babylon.

Elvis.

The Fabelmans.



Mejor canción original:

Applause" de Diane Warren - Tell It Like a Woman.

This is a life de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hold my hand de Lady Gaga y Bloodpop - Top Gun: Maverick.

Lift me up de Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Naatu Naatu de M.M. Keeravaani - RRR.



Mejor película animada:

Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On.

Gato con Botas: El último deseo.

The Sea Beast.

Turning Red.



Mejor maquillaje y peinado:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Elvis.

All Quiet on the Western Front.

The Batman.

The Whale.



Mejor vestuario:

Babylon.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Elvis.

Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.



Mejor corto:

An Irish Goodbye.

Ivalu.

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase



Mejor corto animado:

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and i think i Believe it



Mejor banda sonora:

Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Son Lux - Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams - The Fabelmans