Otro duro golpe para John Travolta: murió Kelly Preston, su esposa
El actor enfrentó además la pérdida del hijo mayor de ambos en un accidente.

Kelly Preston

John Travolta y Kelly Preston

Foto: Tomado de Instagram @therealkellypreston

13 de julio 2020 , 08:09 a.m.

La actriz Kelly Preston falleció este lunes, a los 57 años de edad, víctima de un cáncer de mama.

Su esposo, el reconocido John Travolta, confirmó la noticia: "Con dolor en el corazón les informo que mi hermosa esposa Kelly perdió su batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de mama. Enfrentó una valiente lucha con el amor y apoyo de muchos".


La pareja estuvo casada por casi 29 años y tuvo tres hijos. El mayor, Jett Travolta, murió en enero de 2009, a los 16 años, a causa de una convulsión durante unas vacaciones familiares en Bahamas.

Su hija, Ella Bleu, escribió en Instagram: "Nunca conocí a alguien más valiente, fuerte, hermosa y cariñosa como tú".

Preston participó en películas como Twins("Los gemelos golpean dos veces"), From Dusk till Dawn("Del crepúsculo hasta el amanecer" o "Abierto hasta el amanecer"), Jerry Maguire y The Cat in the Hat.

