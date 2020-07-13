Otro duro golpe para John Travolta: murió Kelly Preston, su esposa

La actriz Kelly Preston falleció este lunes, a los 57 años de edad, víctima de un cáncer de mama.

Su esposo, el reconocido John Travolta, confirmó la noticia: "Con dolor en el corazón les informo que mi hermosa esposa Kelly perdió su batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de mama. Enfrentó una valiente lucha con el amor y apoyo de muchos".



La pareja estuvo casada por casi 29 años y tuvo tres hijos. El mayor, Jett Travolta, murió en enero de 2009, a los 16 años, a causa de una convulsión durante unas vacaciones familiares en Bahamas.



Su hija, Ella Bleu, escribió en Instagram: "Nunca conocí a alguien más valiente, fuerte, hermosa y cariñosa como tú".



Preston participó en películas como Twins("Los gemelos golpean dos veces"), From Dusk till Dawn("Del crepúsculo hasta el amanecer" o "Abierto hasta el amanecer"), Jerry Maguire y The Cat in the Hat.