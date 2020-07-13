Otro duro golpe para John Travolta: murió Kelly Preston, su esposa

La actriz Kelly Preston falleció este lunes, a los 57 años de edad, víctima de un cáncer de mama.
Su esposo, el reconocido John Travolta, confirmó la noticia: "Con dolor en el corazón les informo que mi hermosa esposa Kelly perdió su batalla de dos años contra el cáncer de mama. Enfrentó una valiente lucha con el amor y apoyo de muchos".
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
La pareja estuvo casada por casi 29 años y tuvo tres hijos. El mayor, Jett Travolta, murió en enero de 2009, a los 16 años, a causa de una convulsión durante unas vacaciones familiares en Bahamas.
Su hija, Ella Bleu, escribió en Instagram: "Nunca conocí a alguien más valiente, fuerte, hermosa y cariñosa como tú".
Preston participó en películas como Twins("Los gemelos golpean dos veces"), From Dusk till Dawn("Del crepúsculo hasta el amanecer" o "Abierto hasta el amanecer"), Jerry Maguire y The Cat in the Hat.
