Jamaica impone récord en los 100 metros del Mundial Sub 20 de Cali

😤DEFENDING CHAMPION WINS🇯🇲



Defending title Tina Clayton of Jamaica wins 100m clock 10.95 (-0.1) with Championships Record (CR) incluiding, in the World Athletics U20 Championship in Cali.



Jamaican Serena Cole get Silver medal with 11.14.



🥇🥈Congrats Tina and Serena!



📹YT WA pic.twitter.com/uSN9JyqT6Z