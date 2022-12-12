Globos de Oro 2023: lista completa de nominados al premio

El próximo 10 de enero de 2023 se realizará la 80° edición de los Globos de Oro la cual entregará los premios a las mejores películas, actores y actrices durante el año 2022.



Es por ello que este lunes se anunciaron a los nominados por categoría que aspirarán a ganar el codiciado premio que entregan los miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood y que dará inicio a la conocida temporada de premios a nivel mundial.



La ceremonia que no se transmitió el año pasado debido a una controversia por los derechos televisivos volverá al aire y lo hará en Estados Unidos bajo la cadena NBC mientras que en Latinoamérica serán transmitidos por TNT.

La candidata a ganar la mayoría de los premios será ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ quien está nominada a ocho premios incluida la de mejor película musical o de comedia.



Nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023



Televisión



Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de Televisión - Musical o Comedia



Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"



Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de Televisión - Musical o Comedia



Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega, "Merlina"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"



Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de Televisión



Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"



Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión



Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"



Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión



Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Evan Peters, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam and Tommy"



Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión



Jessica Chastain, "George and Tammy"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam and Tommy"

Julia Roberts, "Gaslit"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"



Mejor serie de televisión dramática



"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"Ozark"

"Severance"



Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión



"Black Bird"

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Pam and Tommy"

"The Dropout"

"The White Lotus: Sicily"



Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario – Serie de comedia, musical o drama



Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"



Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario – Miniserie o película para televisión



Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"



Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario – Serie de comedia, músical o drama



F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson, "The Patient"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Seth Rogen, "Pam and Tommy"



Mejor serie de Televisión: Musical o Comedia



"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Merlina"



Películas



Mejor película - musical o comedia



"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"



Mejor película - drama



"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"TAR"

"Top Gun: Maverick"



Mejor película en lengua extranjera



"RRR" (India)

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Belgium)

"Decision to Leave" (South Korea)



Mejor guion



Todd Field, "Tár"

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

The Banshees of Inisherin, "Martin McDonagh"

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"



Mejor canción original



"Carolina," Taylor Swift ("Where the Crawdads Sing")

"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio")

"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")

"Lift Me Up," Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

"Naatu Naatu," Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")



Mejor actor de reparto



Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"



Mejor actriz de reparto



Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"



Mejor actor de reparto comedia o musical



Diego Calva, "Babylon"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver, "White Noise"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"



Mejor película animada



“Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro”



"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"



Mejor actor principal – Drama



Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"



Mejor actriz principal – Drama



Cate Blanchett, "TAR"

Olivia Colman, "Empire of Light"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"



Mejor actriz principal – Musical o comedia



Lesley Manville, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu"

Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"



Mejor director



James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"



Mejor banda sonora



Alexandre Desplat, "Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro"

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Women Talking"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"