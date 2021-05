Fernando Gaviria confirma su 'buen estado de forma' en el Giro

🇮🇹#Giro Top-10 for @FndoGaviria on road to Canale.



🎙️Gaviria: “I’m happy because arriving at the front today confirmed the condition is good and the team worked really well.”



📝Full report: https://t.co/6Fr0RtXsEC#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/e07Cbh5aN3