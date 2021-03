El colombiano Daniel Méndez y su equipo abandonan la Vuelta Cataluña

Two EKP team members returned positive Covid-19 tests yesterday and today. Along with our main sponsor @KernPharma, we have decided to withdraw from @VoltaCatalunya and stop racing for a week. It is a hard choice, but also the most sensible one.

📲 +info: https://t.co/QgoCr5pgi2 pic.twitter.com/lGCq6zqiuX