Memes de Yerry Mina estallan tras victoria ante Chelsea: ¡imperdibles!

Yerry Mina emptying his pockets after todays game #EVECHE https://t.co/lNh6BND2dw pic.twitter.com/Tk1uOrsVK1

Yerry Mina when he feels a small shove from a Chelsea player pic.twitter.com/qGbF6ZD7FC

Yerry Mina channelling his inner Ric Flair #EVECHE #EPL pic.twitter.com/UWkumtewfz

Yerry Mina when the wind catches him must be a worry…#eveche pic.twitter.com/uNqKOCYpW3