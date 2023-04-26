City destruye a Arsenal y Haaland se transformó: memes explotan

Manchester City dio un golpe de autoridad en la Premier League y con una aplastante victoria 4-1 a Arsenal, quedó cerca de ir por el título en Inglaterra.
Las redes sociales explotaron contra Arsenal, a quien ya ven por muerto, pues la superioridad de City, su estado de forma y momento goleador de Erling Haaland, lo tienen como favorito a ganar el campeonato inglés.
Arsenal fans right now pic.twitter.com/crJTHEtVdG— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 26, 2023
Haaland after letting his hair down pic.twitter.com/zg3LwdDSpN— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 26, 2023
The Elephant has come down from the Tree pic.twitter.com/eIqPrdo6IS— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 26, 2023
Haaland cuando se soltó el pelo. pic.twitter.com/ivU2JvAxJO— SpiderCarp 🤟🏻🕷️ (@SpiderCarp23) April 26, 2023
What did Arsenal do to Manchester City to deserve this? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qfzZO1a5Dx— FELIX (@FellMentKE) April 26, 2023
¡¡MANCHESTER CITY GOLEÓ Y EXHIBIÓ AL ARSENAL!!— 🦅🏆 El HINCHA 🏆🦅⚽ ™ (@El_Hincha12) April 26, 2023
¡¡MANCHESTER CITY TIENE TODO PARA SER CAMPEÓN!! pic.twitter.com/LXyNVtUXNl
Los defensores del Arsenal cuando ataca el City: pic.twitter.com/vHF0NSV3St— Campeón del Mundo⭐⭐⭐ (@GraciasTevez) April 26, 2023
Todo era color de rosa para el Arsenal en la Premier League... 🤩— GOAL en español (@Goal_en_espanol) April 26, 2023
¡Hasta que llegó el Manchester City! 😏 pic.twitter.com/LxY7r9SmeP
Man City 2-0 Arsenal— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 26, 2023
State of Arsenal's title challenge ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Yxm31NqNIw
The pain 😢 pic.twitter.com/1Jtse39rlP— Kristaps Bezbailis (@KBezbailis) April 26, 2023
Arsenal fans trying to defend this outrageous bottlejob because ‘nobody expected them to be here before the season started’😭 pic.twitter.com/MKlir4RXGA— Jude🐓 (@107THFC) April 26, 2023
Odegaard your team needed you😭 pic.twitter.com/RcQ66ft5Ka— Jude🐓 (@107THFC) April 26, 2023
Rob holding and Gabrielle when Haaland, De bruyne and Grealish attack pic.twitter.com/38WB6iV7ZT— 𝕋 𝕦 𝕞 𝕚 𝕤 𝕒 𝕟 𝕘 (@tumi_Phefo) April 26, 2023
PARA PEP pic.twitter.com/Pw6veJyWBo— Manchester City Argentina (@_ManCityArg) April 26, 2023
Arsenal fans watching the game against Man City like pic.twitter.com/0CJURHZJXB— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 26, 2023
Arsenal Starting the league— 𝕋 𝕦 𝕞 𝕚 𝕤 𝕒 𝕟 𝕘 (@tumi_Phefo) April 26, 2023
VS
Arsenal finishing the league pic.twitter.com/YHVInT7oQJ
How it started VS how it's going pic.twitter.com/Qv5Tqlctzd— 𝕋 𝕦 𝕞 𝕚 𝕤 𝕒 𝕟 𝕘 (@tumi_Phefo) April 26, 2023
😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GeMN4Y94Yx— 𝕋 𝕦 𝕞 𝕚 𝕤 𝕒 𝕟 𝕘 (@tumi_Phefo) April 26, 2023