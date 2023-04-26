Curiosidades de fútbol

City destruye a Arsenal y Haaland se transformó: memes explotan

El conjunto de Pep Guardiola dio un golpe de autoridad para ganar la Premier League.

26 de abril 2023 , 04:22 p. m.

Manchester City dio un golpe de autoridad en la Premier League y con una aplastante victoria 4-1 a Arsenal, quedó cerca de ir por el título en Inglaterra. 

Las redes sociales explotaron contra Arsenal, a quien ya ven por muerto, pues la superioridad de City, su estado de forma y momento goleador de Erling Haaland, lo tienen como favorito a ganar el campeonato inglés.

