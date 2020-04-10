Se subieron a la moda: los TikTok más graciosos de los futbolistas

Como todos nosotros, los futbolistas también están en cuarentena y pasan el aislamiento en sus casas. Los deportistas no se dejaron aburrir y se divierten con videos en TikTok, una de las redes sociales que más viral se ha vuelto en los últimos meses.
James Rodríguez, Vinicius, Lewandowski, entre otros, le sacan provecho a los videos en Tiktok.
@_rl9
Vibes 😉 ##toosieslide ##fyp♬ original sound - anakeet
@viniciusjunior ♬ sonido original - maraabuenoo00
@viniciusjunior
Aprendendo a usar o Tik Tok 😂♬ Es La tusa boludo - manufopi
@willycaballeroo
mi primer TikTok 🎄🎅🏻♬ Jingle Balls (Bass Remix) - Christmas
@willycaballeroo ♬ Slattt - acostaeats
@willycaballeroo
Wow 🤩 top Mason♬ Wow you can really dance - marjoleinalberts
@cescfabregas4
After 4 days at home without going out... ##foryoupagechallenge ##foryourpage ##viral ##coronavirus♬ original sound - sandcastle81
@cescfabregas4
I just had to ##foryourpage ##viral ##fyp♬ #HeyStop - minnieandtink
@sergioramos
🤣🕺🕺🕺🤣##tuboescape ##tuboescapechallenge ##maleterotuboescape ##lavidaconhumor♬ sonido original - srtomoha
@sergioramos
Family goals: have fun! 👩🎤🕺👩🎤🕺👩🎤🕺🎥 #p#ilarrubio#mi#smetas2020 #añ#onuevo2020 #fa#milygoals #tr#adicionesnavideñas♬ Disco Inferno - 50 Cent
@christianmpulisic
Quarantine vibes🕺♬ DipAndLeanChallenge - bamthedancer
@rodrygogoes
##homeoutfits ##lacasadepapel ##bellaciao 🤩♬ Piece Of Your Heart - Meduza & Goodboys
@poldi_official
Here comes the Police 😅👮♀️ 🚨 ##family ##fun ##kids♬ Sound of da Police - KRS-One
@douglascosta
@nathalia.felix @jhoonsantos9 ##carchallenge ##quarentine ##geraçãotiktok hahahahahahahahaha♬ som original - douglascosta
@douglascosta ♬ Genie In a Bottle - Christina Aguilera
@jeromeboateng
😂😂😂 old but gold ##alaba ##boateng ##fcbayern ##fcb ##dance♬ Originalton - jeromeboatenggg
@danielsturridge
Tootsie slide and Sturridge vibes ##fyp ##foryou ##distancedance ##toosieslide ##toosieslidechallenge♬ Toosie Slide - Drake
@danielsturridge
Bored In the house ##boredathome ##bored ##fyp ##foryou♬ BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach
Ingrese o regístrese para guardar los artículos en su zona de usuario y leerlos cuando quiera