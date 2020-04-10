Se subieron a la moda: los TikTok más graciosos de los futbolistas
Curiosidades de fútbol

Se subieron a la moda: los TikTok más graciosos de los futbolistas

James Rodríguez, Robert Lewandowski, Vinicius... Son varias las estrellas que se divierten.

James Rodríguez

James se divierte en su cuenta de TikTok.

Foto: Tomada del TikTok JamesRodriguez

10 de abril 2020 , 07:15 p.m.

Como todos nosotros, los futbolistas también están en cuarentena y pasan el aislamiento en sus casas. Los deportistas no se dejaron aburrir y se divierten con videos en TikTok, una de las redes sociales que más viral se ha vuelto en los últimos meses. 

James Rodríguez, Vinicius, Lewandowski, entre otros, le sacan provecho a los videos en Tiktok. 

Videos de TikTok de futbolistas:
@_rl9

Vibes 😉 ##toosieslide ##fyp

♬ original sound - anakeet
@viniciusjunior

♬ sonido original - maraabuenoo00
@viniciusjunior

Aprendendo a usar o Tik Tok 😂

♬ Es La tusa boludo - manufopi
@willycaballeroo

mi primer TikTok 🎄🎅🏻

♬ Jingle Balls (Bass Remix) - Christmas
@willycaballeroo

♬ Slattt - acostaeats
@willycaballeroo

Wow 🤩 top Mason

♬ Wow you can really dance - marjoleinalberts
@cescfabregas4

After 4 days at home without going out... ##foryoupagechallenge ##foryourpage ##viral ##coronavirus

♬ original sound - sandcastle81
@cescfabregas4

I just had to ##foryourpage ##viral ##fyp

♬ #HeyStop - minnieandtink
@sergioramos

🤣🕺🕺🕺🤣##tuboescape ##tuboescapechallenge ##maleterotuboescape ##lavidaconhumor

♬ sonido original - srtomoha
@sergioramos

Family goals: have fun! 👩‍🎤🕺👩‍🎤🕺👩‍🎤🕺🎥 #p#ilarrubio#mi#smetas2020 #añ#onuevo2020 #fa#milygoals #tr#adicionesnavideñas

♬ Disco Inferno - 50 Cent
@christianmpulisic

Quarantine vibes🕺

♬ DipAndLeanChallenge - bamthedancer
@rodrygogoes

##homeoutfits ##lacasadepapel ##bellaciao 🤩

♬ Piece Of Your Heart - Meduza & Goodboys
@poldi_official

Here comes the Police 😅👮‍♀️ 🚨 ##family ##fun ##kids

♬ Sound of da Police - KRS-One
@douglascosta

@nathalia.felix @jhoonsantos9 ##carchallenge ##quarentine ##geraçãotiktok hahahahahahahahaha

♬ som original - douglascosta
@douglascosta

##geraçãotiktok ##humor

♬ Genie In a Bottle - Christina Aguilera
@jeromeboateng

😂😂😂 old but gold ##alaba ##boateng ##fcbayern ##fcb ##dance

♬ Originalton - jeromeboatenggg
@danielsturridge

Tootsie slide and Sturridge vibes ##fyp ##foryou ##distancedance ##toosieslide ##toosieslidechallenge

♬ Toosie Slide - Drake
@danielsturridge

Bored In the house ##boredathome ##bored ##fyp ##foryou

♬ BORED IN THE HOUSE - Curtis Roach
