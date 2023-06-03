Gundogan, el héroe de la final en FA Cup: hay memes contra Man. United

Este sábado, Manchester City ganó su segundo título de la temporada, después de haber conquistado una semana atrás la Premier League. El equipo de Pep Guardiola se quedó con la FA Cup, al superar 2-1 al United con doblete de İlkay Gundogan, quien metió emoción a la final en apenas 14 segundos.
Los memes y burlas contra los 'Diablos Rojos', con Guardiola y Gundogan protagonistas, no se hicieron esperar. Véalos acá.
Vea los mejores memes que dejó la victoria de Man. City sobre Man. United:
Gundogan in the most important matches #gameni90 #FA pic.twitter.com/N4Xt7CTXKq— GAME NI 90 (@game90pod) June 3, 2023
Gudogan when Gundogan— 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕦𝕖𝕝 ᵢₛ sittin’ on top of the world ✞ ヅ (@_manuelSZN) June 3, 2023
There’s trophy on the line When it’s
Bags brace 🔥🐐. Time for
Hat trick 😭 pic.twitter.com/aVSrHFIMCE
La #FACupFinal es Blue 💙🫶#ManchesterCity gana 2-1 al #ManchesterUnited en la catedral del futbol británico y ahora buscará el tiplete en la UEFA Champions League.#SomoSportanos #AmamosELDXT pic.twitter.com/lZrnWt46cl— SPORTANOS DXT (@sportanosdxt) June 3, 2023
Capitán #Gundugan— Publicity (@byIntelligence) June 3, 2023
Un partido no muy claro
🔵2, 🔴1#ManchesterCity#ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/lEDdcdrYgB
*Man Utd vs Man City...#FACupFinal #ManchesterUnited #ManchesterDerby #ManchesterCity pic.twitter.com/4ZehKK9F2I— thefootbaalljok (@TheFootbaalljok) June 3, 2023
Bruno Fernandes and Fred Rodrigues highlights vrs. Manchester City 🔥😭😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lbIFQvBsgM— Skem🤠 (@Skemechis) June 3, 2023
“We can beat Manchester City” pic.twitter.com/pDoseHkKmG— Pepologist (@P3pology) June 3, 2023
#FACupFinal #ManchesterCity Gundogan Pepe Manchester United— Author (@how_humans) June 3, 2023
Manchester City in all leagues of Multiverse : pic.twitter.com/7vDJkyId9E
Ilkay Gundogan when his team needs him the most pic.twitter.com/Fvtmccc7rT— chqdt. (@RiyadFCBB) June 3, 2023