Curiosidades de fútbol

Gundogan, el héroe de la final en FA Cup: hay memes contra Man. United

Manchester City se coronó campeón de la FA Cup tras superar 2-1 al United, con doblete de Gundogan.

Memes Man. City vs Man. United

Memes Man. City vs Man. United, final de FA Cup.

Foto: EFE / Tomado de Twitter

03 de junio 2023 , 11:44 a. m.

Este sábado, Manchester City ganó su segundo título de la temporada, después de haber conquistado una semana atrás la Premier League. El equipo de Pep Guardiola se quedó con la FA Cup, al superar 2-1 al United con doblete de İlkay Gundogan, quien metió emoción a la final en apenas 14 segundos. 

Los memes y burlas contra los 'Diablos Rojos', con Guardiola y Gundogan protagonistas, no se hicieron esperar. Véalos acá. 

Vea los mejores memes que dejó la victoria de Man. City sobre Man. United:

