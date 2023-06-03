Gundogan, el héroe de la final en FA Cup: hay memes contra Man. United

Este sábado, Manchester City ganó su segundo título de la temporada, después de haber conquistado una semana atrás la Premier League. El equipo de Pep Guardiola se quedó con la FA Cup, al superar 2-1 al United con doblete de İlkay Gundogan, quien metió emoción a la final en apenas 14 segundos.



Los memes y burlas contra los 'Diablos Rojos', con Guardiola y Gundogan protagonistas, no se hicieron esperar. Véalos acá.

Vea los mejores memes que dejó la victoria de Man. City sobre Man. United:

La #FACupFinal es Blue 💙🫶#ManchesterCity gana 2-1 al #ManchesterUnited en la catedral del futbol británico y ahora buscará el tiplete en la UEFA Champions League.#SomoSportanos #AmamosELDXT pic.twitter.com/lZrnWt46cl — SPORTANOS DXT (@sportanosdxt) June 3, 2023

Bruno Fernandes and Fred Rodrigues highlights vrs. Manchester City 🔥😭😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lbIFQvBsgM — Skem🤠 (@Skemechis) June 3, 2023

#FACupFinal #ManchesterCity Gundogan Pepe Manchester United



Manchester City in all leagues of Multiverse : pic.twitter.com/7vDJkyId9E — Author (@how_humans) June 3, 2023