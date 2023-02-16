Curiosidades de fútbol

Memes de Barcelona vs. Manchester United: el mundo disfrutó el partido

Tendencia mundial con el juego de Europa League. Reclamos a Xavi y al árbitro en el Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Barcelona vs. Manchester United.

Foto: Tomada de Twitter: @FCBarcelona

En esta noticia

  • Enviar
  • Guardar
  • Comentar
16 de febrero 2023 , 03:07 p. m.
Reciba noticias de FutbolRed desde Google News
Síguenos en nuestras redes
Comentar
Guardar
Reportar un error

Recomendados

  • Premier League
  • Champions League
  • Liga de España
boton left
boton right

Mis Portales

Botón derecha
Botón Izquierda

Otros Portales

Portafolio

Así fue la primera audiencia judicial en el metaverso en Colombia