Memes de Barcelona vs. Manchester United: el mundo disfrutó el partido

Barca's defence in La Liga vs Barca's defence in Europe pic.twitter.com/S4RDK9kTHG— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 16, 2023
Wout Weghorst vs Barcelona. Highlights.🔥 #BARMUN pic.twitter.com/xPh14OTP88— Stephen Patten (@StevePatten) February 16, 2023
February 16, 2023
*Barcelona Coach & fanz reaction after Marcus Rashford equalizer..@MarcusRashford just doing what he does best mindset 😂😀*@ManUtd @EuropaLeague @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/46CJA6SGJr— Adefowope Olakunle (@Aolakunle1) February 16, 2023
NO ES PENALTI SI VAS DE BLANCO pic.twitter.com/VoT09346gw— Sergio Andrés Castillo (@SerCast11235) February 16, 2023
Xavi hoy haciendo la alineación pic.twitter.com/W4QfJdw1sZ— Mario 🗯️ (@MarioBarca288) February 16, 2023