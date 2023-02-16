Memes de Barcelona vs. Manchester United: el mundo disfrutó el partido

Barca's defence in La Liga vs Barca's defence in Europe pic.twitter.com/S4RDK9kTHG

*Barcelona Coach & fanz reaction after Marcus Rashford equalizer..@MarcusRashford just doing what he does best mindset 😂😀*@ManUtd @EuropaLeague @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/46CJA6SGJr